Xander Bogaerts has had himself one heck of a season.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop is in the midst of a career year, and it reached new heights on Wednesday.

Bogaerts bopped his 29th home run of the season against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning, but he was not done there. He added another long ball in the seventh.

Take a look:

Bogaerts is the first Red Sox shortstop since Nomar Garciaparra to reach the 30 home run, 100 RBI mark.

Before Xander Bogaerts this season the last #RedSox shortstop with 30+ HR, 100+ RBI and 100+ runs in a season was Nomar Garciaparra in 1998 (35 HR, 122 RBI, 111 R). — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) August 29, 2019

Thank goodness Bogaerts rejected that offer from the New York Yankees a decade ago.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images