Xander Bogaerts has had himself one heck of a season.
The Boston Red Sox shortstop is in the midst of a career year, and it reached new heights on Wednesday.
Bogaerts bopped his 29th home run of the season against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning, but he was not done there. He added another long ball in the seventh.
Take a look:
Bogaerts is the first Red Sox shortstop since Nomar Garciaparra to reach the 30 home run, 100 RBI mark.
Thank goodness Bogaerts rejected that offer from the New York Yankees a decade ago.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images