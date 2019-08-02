Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although the Boston Red Sox currently are in the midst of a tough stretch, one bright spot, as has been the case pretty much all season, is Xander Bogaerts.

Entering the Sox’s series opener with the New York Yankees on Friday, Bogaerts is enjoying a seven-game hit streak, posting a .441 average with four homers and as many doubles in that stretch.

For more on Bogaerts’ recent play, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

