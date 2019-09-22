Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing 2019 season, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some bright spots.

Christian Vazquez is having a career campaign, which continued Sunday when he smoked his 22nd home run of the season in a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston’s backstop currently is hitting .274 with 69 RBIs with seven games left on the docket.

Alex Cora spoke about the catcher after Sunday’s win. To hear from the Red Sox manager, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images