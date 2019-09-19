Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We know this could come as a shock, but Antonio Brown might not get it.

Considering his current off-field issues, the troubled receiver probably should be silent on social media. However, Brown has been anything but that since joining the New England Patriots.

As disturbing allegations continue to mount against Brown, so, too, have the bizarre posts on the 31-year-old’s Instagram feed. Be it tone-deaf messaged about faith and religion or openly ripping the doctor he flatulated (farted) in front of last year, Brown clearly is not committed to keeping a low profile amid his wild off-field drama.

Well, that trend continued Wednesday night when he tagged the Patriots in an Instagram post, then deleted it moments the later. The post, which features a picture of Brown in a New England uniform, also includes press clippings from stories about Brown’s myriad of recent issues.

Take a look:

Brown posted this on Instagram, tagged the Patriots… and then deleted it pic.twitter.com/Ch6rEZF3pj — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 19, 2019

So, why did Brown delete this post? Your guess is as good as ours.

Fans surely will speculate that the Patriots reached out to the star receiver and told him to delete the post, but who really knows?

In other news, Brown will not face criminal charges in Pennsylvania for the two sexual assault allegations made against him by Britney Taylor, his former physical trainer, who also accused Brown of “forcibly raping” her last year in Miami. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office cited statute of limitations as one of the reasons for why it will not prosecute Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images