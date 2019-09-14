The tilt between Arizona State and Michigan State last season was an entertaining one, and the two sides will meet again this year.
After falling to the Sun Devils 16-13 in Arizona last year, the now-18th-ranked Spartans will play host in the 2019 edition, which will take place Saturday.
Neither team has had a particularly challenging schedule so far this season and both sit at 2-0 entering Saturday’s game.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Arizona State-Michigan State game.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports Images