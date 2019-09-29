Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Rams, to the surprise of few, are undefeated to begin the 2019 season. And with a Week 4 date against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for Sunday afternoon, a fourth straight victory for Los Angeles is by no means out of the question.

The Rams to this point have victories over the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, all of whom (except for the Saints) have been underwhelming.

On the other hand, the Bucs’ only victory came against the Panthers, but they’ve otherwise fallen to the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Getting a victory at the L.A. Coliseum will be no easy task for Jameis Winston and Co.

Here’s how to watch Bucs vs. Rams:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

