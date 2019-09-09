Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski just 10 1/2 months after winning a World Series.

The decision came minutes after Boston dropped its third game against the New York Yankees 10-5 at Fenway Park. Assistant general managers Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott will take on the responsibilities as the team searches for a replacement.

New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported before Monday’s finale against the Yankees that Dombrowski texted him the following:

“Not much to say. However, appreciative of my time here. Boston is a great baseball city. Had an exciting few years, however, this season did not go as we all planned. Enjoyed working with the personnel in our organization. However, respect ownership’s decision to make any changes they choose.”

It’s certainly been an up-and-down season for the Red Sox, who currently are on the outside looking in for the second wild-card spot with just a few weeks left in the regular season.

