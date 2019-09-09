Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown officially is a New England Patriot.

The Patriots announced the wide receiver’s signing Monday afternoon. He’ll be eligible to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown’s Patriots contract reportedly is a one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020.

To make room for Brown on their 53-man roster, the Patriots waived safety Obi Melifonwu, who missed Sunday’s season-opening 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury.

New England also cut tight end Lance Kendricks, who was set to return from a one-game suspension, and released tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad.

These moves mean the Patriots will enter Week 2 with seven receivers on their roster, not including special teamer Matthew Slater. Brown joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski in that group. Thomas sat out Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots had yet to assign Brown a locker as of Monday afternoon. It’s also unclear which uniform number he’ll wear for New England, as the No. 84 he’s worn throughout his career currently belongs to suspended tight end Ben Watson.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images