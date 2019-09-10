Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alyssa Thomas might swing the WNBA playoffs in her team’s favor by adding a little more consistency to her game.

The Ringer’s Jordan Ligons included the Connecticut Sun power forward on a list of “Eight Players Who Could Be Difference-makers in the WNBA Playoffs” he published Tuesday. Ligons believes Thomas’ speed and determination embody her team’s style of play, as does her habit of dropping performance levels immediately after they peak.

“The 6-foot-2 power forward is a force to be reckoned with,” Ligons writes. “Her ability to go coast-to-coast after snagging defensive boards makes for a nightmare matchup. … She’s also a presence on defense, creating sparks that her entire team feeds off of. She likes to trap on-ball screens, which sends smaller guards into a panic and leads to turnovers. … In a best-of-five series, though, they’ll need to find stability on the offensive end to hoist the team’s first trophy come October.

“The key for Thomas — and the Sun — will be consistency. She’s had seven monster 20-plus-point games, but following five of those, she’s scored fewer than nine in her next game. Her team follows a similar pattern. Connecticut went on a seven-game winning streak early in the summer only to follow it up with a five-game losing streak. The Sun don’t have much playoff experience — they haven’t won a postseason contest since 2012 — and Thomas and Co. will have to string together powerhouse performances to have a fighting chance.”

We won’t argue with that reasoning, as consistency becomes increasingly important in the postseason.

Thomas averaged 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 30.2 minutes per game during the regular season.

The Sun will enter the WNBA playoffs in the semifinal stage next week. Game 1 of the series against a yet-to-be-determined opponent is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Game 2 set for Sept. 19.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun