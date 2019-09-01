Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team began the FIBA World Cup on a high note defeating Czech Republic 88-67 in Game 1 of the first round of the tournament.

The newest member of the Boston Celtics, though, should make Green Teamers even more excited to see him on the court at TD Garden this season.

Kemba walker shot 6-of-8 from the field and amassed 13 points in the win. But one of his shots from beyond the arc is what C’s fans will be talking about. The guard coupled a completely unfair dribble and nailed a step-back three.

Take a look:

That probably should have come with a NSFW warning.

Walker’s teammate Jayson Tatum also provided some nifty highlights in the victory, including this block:

Tatum finished the game with 10 points.

Team USA now will get set for Game 2 against Turkey on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images