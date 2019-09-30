Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore won’t proclaim himself as the NFL’s best cornerback (like Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey), but he certainly won’t stop others from doing so.

The New England Patriots cornerback was dubbed the best in the league by NFL’s player voted “Top-100 Players of 2019” and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase had high praise for Gilmore ahead of his team’s Week 2 loss to the Pats.

And now, Max Kellerman (yes, the “Patriots Hater of the Year” winner), is saying the same thing. Gilmore joined hosts Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith during Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” and stuck to his guns about not calling himself the best corner in the league.

“You know, I don’t like to talk about myself. I like to give you all that,” Gilmore said. “You say I’m the best, I’d like you all to say that. I don’t like to really talk about myself. I like to go out and handle my business on the field. That’s one thing, I’ve been like that as a kid. I don’t like bringing the attention to myself. I like to just handle my business on the field and let my play do the talking.”

And Kellerman was quick to jump in with some high praise.

“Well, you are the best corner in football right now, I’ll say for the record,” he said.

Gilmore is in the midst of his third season with New England and certainly has made a name for himself. He made the game-saving play in the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars and even picked up his first-career pick-six this season against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images