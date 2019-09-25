Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We know Mookie Betts is a force at the plate. But he’s also been the in MVP conversation due to his defense, as well.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder is coming off a hardware-filled 2018 season, winning the American League MVP, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove.

And even though the four-time All-Star isn’t mirroring the numbers from 2018, he’s still having one heck of a season with 29 home runs and 79 RBIs. Betts also made one hell of a relay throw in the Red Sox’s eventual loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday from the warning track in right field to third base to get the out.

Throws like Monday’s were just one of the many defensive plays that earned him the defensive MVP from The Athletic. Check out what they had to say:

Betts didn’t have quite the season he did in 2018, but his defensive work remains among the best in the game in right field. Betts has 15 defensive runs saved. Keep in mind when he doesn’t play, it’s a major drop-off. J.D. Martinez cost the team six runs in only 211 innings with his right field defense.

We can’t argue with any of that.

