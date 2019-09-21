Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s 11-day run with the New England Patriots is over, and now more details are trickling out about what the stretch was like.

The Pats cut Brown on Friday, with details about the timing and reasoning emerging Saturday morning. His release came amid multiple allegation of sexual misconduct, including rape, followed by “intimidating” text messages he reportedly sent to his second accuser.

During an appearance Saturday on “Good Morning Football,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared details about Brown’s time with the Patriots. He revealed that Brown sent the messages while he actually was at the Patriots’ facility.

“My understanding is Antonio Brown was on extremely thin ice from the moment that the initial allegation of sexual assault came out a day after he signed with the Patriots,” Pelissero reported. “At that point, really all that was saving AB in New England was the fact this was a civil complaint and not a criminal complaint. If he had been criminally charged, he’s probably gone at that point. Now fast forward to Wednesday night, Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated publishes the text messages from Antonio Brown to a second woman, showing photos of her children. Whatever the intention was, intimidation or otherwise, that took it to another level and it was something that happened while AB was in the Patriots building.”

After Brown was cut, the woman who was on the receiving end of those messages released a statement through her lawyer.

The lawyer for the second accuser of former #Patriots WR Antonio Brown released a statement saying his release meant the league took her claims seriously. pic.twitter.com/3cJvib9dNI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2019

It’s unclear what punishment Brown is set to face or what his NFL future looks like.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images