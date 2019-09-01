Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeSean McCoy and Andy Reid once again will be together.

The running back was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday and generated plenty of interest shortly after the news broke. The New England Patriots were reported to be one of those teams, but it was the Kansas City Chiefs who landed McCoy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

The deal is for one year with $3 million guaranteed.

Former Bills’ RB LeSean McCoy is reuniting with Chiefs HC Andy Reid, per source. McCoy getting a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed from the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

McCoy played under Reid while the duo were a part of the Philadelphia Eagles before Reid was fired in 2012. McCoy left Philadelphia after the 2014 season to sign with Buffalo on a five-year deal.

