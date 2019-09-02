Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 1 of the NFL season is looming and Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t appear close to getting a new contract.

The Dallas Cowboys running back reportedly was seeking a new deal before joining the team for the upcoming season. Elliott has held out of training camp and the entire preseason, but talks seemed to be intensifying over the weekend.

Now it looks as if the two sides have hit a speed bump.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater on Monday reported talks between Elliott and Dallas “continued late Sunday,” but a deal still is “not close.”

A source informed tells me that while talks with #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott continued late Sunday the deal is still “not close”. When I asked what’s holding it up the answer was the same as last month “everything”. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 2, 2019

Elliott is set to make $3.85 million this season, but it’s no surprise he’s looking for an increase given what some other running backs around the league are making.

Dallas begins its 2019 season Sunday with or without is running back Sunday against the New York Giants.

