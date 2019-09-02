Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Less than 48 hours after the New England Patriots released him during final roster cuts, Demaryius Thomas was back on the Patriots’ practice field Monday afternoon.

The team cut the veteran wide receiver with the intention of re-signing him, which they did Monday after reportedly placing rookie receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Harry, the Patriots’ top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (32nd overall), will be eligible to return in Week 9.

Every member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad was present at practice as the team continued its preparations for Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Demaryius Thomas is back and practicing today. Perfect attendance at practice. pic.twitter.com/DiCdUjMUEd — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 2, 2019

An unidentified player wearing No. 96 made his Patriots practice debut. This likely was defensive end Gerri Green, who reportedly joined the Patriots’ practice squad Sunday but is not yet listed on the team’s official roster.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Green in the sixth round (199th overall) out of Mississippi State earlier this year and released him on cutdown day. The 23-year-old played in all four of the Colts’ preseason games, tallying four tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images