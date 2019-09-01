Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, what’s going on with Demaryius Thomas?

The New England Patriots surprised many Saturday when they released the 31-year-old as part of a series of roster cuts and transactions. Thomas was just days removed from catching seven balls for 87 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Giants, his first game action since tearing his Achilles last season. The performance raised optimism that New England would keep the veteran receiver on its 53-man-roster.

And that optimism remained high despite Thomas’ release, as multiple reports indicated that Thomas and the Patriots intended to work out a deal in the coming week. The Patriots would have to make a corresponding move, but a reunion more-or-less would be easy to facilitate.

Yet Thomas might have his eyes on a different sort of reunion, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. In fact, Thomas might be interested in returning to the Denver Broncos, the team that made him a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

From Florio’s column late Saturday night:

“Per a league source, the Broncos could be bringing Thomas back to town.

“If it happens, Thomas will be working for a new coaching staff in a new offense. But plenty of other things will be familiar to the man who played for the Broncos until he was traded during the 2018 season to the Texans.”

Well, that certainly would throw a wrench in the Patriots’ (reported) plans. However, it’s entirely possible that this news leak is nothing more than a leverage play from Thomas’ camp.

Thomas spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Broncos, amassing 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns. He was traded to the Houston Texans last October, and lasted just seven games before tearing his Achilles in December.

Thomas’ was release was one of many surprising roster moves that the Patriots made Saturday afternoon. As is almost always the case, Bill Belichick and his staff made a lot of decisions that few predicted.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images