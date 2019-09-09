Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly are doing some finagling and mortgaging future cap space to fit wide receiver Antonio Brown onto their roster.

The Patriots are tacking on an option year worth $20 million in 2020, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If the Patriots pick up the option, it’s guaranteed.

Brown’s deal initially was reported as a one-year contract with $9 million guaranteed worth up to $15 million in 2019. The Patriots have just under $4.9 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. By adding a second year onto the contract, which likely won’t be picked up, the Patriots can split Brown’s 2019 cap hit over two years.

The Patriots did something similar in 2014 when they signed Darrelle Revis. They also tackled a voidable year onto quarterback Tom Brady’s 2019 salary to create cap room.

The Patriots are projected to have over $67 million in cap space next season, according to Spotrac.com, with players like Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy coming off the books. The Patriots typically don’t like mortgaging future cap space to improve their current team, but it does seem they’re going all-in in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images