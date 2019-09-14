Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots took a look at a handful of free agents.

According to The Athletic’s Nick Underhill, the Pats worked out an offensive lineman, two defensive linemen and a pair of defensive backs.

Patriots worked out OT Caleb Benenoch, NT Carl Davis, DT Willie Henry, DB Josh Jones and DB Adarius Pickett, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 13, 2019

Jones arguably is the most notable name on this list. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017, and over the last two seasons he’s played in 29 games, including 12 starts. In that stretch he’s made 126 tackles (100 solo) with three sacks and one interception. He was cut prior to this season by Green Bay with a non-football illness designation.

Benenoch is another interesting name given the current uncertainty surrounding Marcus Cannon (though things don’t look overly serious). The 25-year-old was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ultimately becoming the starting right guard in 2018 for all 16 games. He was cut by Tampa on Tuesday.

Davis, 27, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived on cutdown day 2018 and picked up by the Cleveland Browns, but played sparingly and ultimately was released on this year’s cutdown day.

Henry is a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Ravens who struggled with injuries throughout his career before getting cut by Baltimore at the end of this preseason. In 2017 he did record 3 1/2 sacks with two fumble recoveries in 13 games.

Pickett is a 23-year-old undrafted rookie this year out of UCLA that spent training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers before getting released.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press-Gazette via USA TODAY Sports Images