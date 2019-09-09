We present you the latest evidence of the New England Patriots playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.
Antonio Brown and the Patriots reportedly will finalize a contract sometime Monday afternoon. The deal, originally thought to be for one year and $10 million guaranteed, now carries options and incentives and a bunch of other stuff so that Brown can fit under the team’s salary cap.
If the reported figures are indeed true, the Patriots’ top four wideouts — Brown, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett — will carry a combined cap hit of $16.5 million this season, according to Spotrac. That sounds like a lot, but it’s really not, especially when you consider that Odell Beckham Jr. alone carries a $17 million cap hit.
Check this out:
We’re not totally sure what that says about the Patriots and the rest of the NFL, but it definitely says something.
