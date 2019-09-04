Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has been one of the brightest spots for the Boston Red Sox this season.

The young third baseman has clubbed 28 home runs with 104 RBIs good for a .321 average heading into Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. He’s become a legitimate threat at the plate and has greatly improved his defense at the hot corner, often making highlight-reel plays.

But he doesn’t just have the attention of Red Sox fans. His American League East opponents also know just how dangerous he is when he steps in at the dish, and Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde had the perfect word to describe the 22-year-old.

“A monster,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “One of best young hitters in the game.”

We don’t think there will be much opposition to that statement.

If Devers can continue to build off his impressive 2019 season, he’ll only become more and more of a “monster.”

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images