The NFL came down hard on Vontaze Burfict on Monday when the league suspended him for the remainder of the season for his dirty hint on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The Oakland Raiders linebacker is no stranger to suspensions due to hits and has missed 10 games over the last three seasons. At some point, one would think Burfict would learn from his actions and try to clean up his game. But he clearly has not judging from his latest delivered blow.

In 2016, Burfict was suspended four games for a hit on then-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. He received the same amount of games just a season later, this time for a hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. He was suspended in 2018 for a PED violation.

Overall, he’s been fined 11 (!) times and suspended four times. And one New England Patriots player believes the NFL finally got it right after the slew of fines and suspensions.

Better late than never https://t.co/oZwp2DbW24 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 30, 2019

Watson just served his four-game suspension for a PED violation, and the Patriots received a roster exemption for the veteran, meaning the team can wait until Saturday to officially activate him and make a corresponding move.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images