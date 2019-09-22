Another Sunday, another Tom Brady milestone.
The New England Patriots entered Week 3 as massive favorites over the New York Jets, meaning that Brady and Co. were expecting to have plenty of offensive opportunities on the afternoon. And in the first quarter, they got things going quickly.
Brady connected with Phillip Dorsett on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 against the Jets in the first quarter. The touchdown was Brady’s 523rd of his career, passing Drew Brees for second on the all-time list.
Take a look:
Brees is expected to miss the next six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, meaning Brady has some time to pad his lead on the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Brady now is 16 touchdowns behind Peyton Manning atop the list.
And it shouldn’t come as too big a surprise that Dorsett was the target, as he and Brady have hooked up on 25 consecutive targets.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images