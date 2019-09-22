Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Sunday, another Tom Brady milestone.

The New England Patriots entered Week 3 as massive favorites over the New York Jets, meaning that Brady and Co. were expecting to have plenty of offensive opportunities on the afternoon. And in the first quarter, they got things going quickly.

Brady connected with Phillip Dorsett on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 against the Jets in the first quarter. The touchdown was Brady’s 523rd of his career, passing Drew Brees for second on the all-time list.

Take a look:

Tom Brady's Pass TD to Philip Dorsett was the 523rd of his career, which breaks a tie with Drew Brees for 2nd all-time. Brady now trails only Peyton Manning's 539 career Pass TD for the most in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/v5HWaEJNq4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 22, 2019

Brees is expected to miss the next six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, meaning Brady has some time to pad his lead on the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Brady now is 16 touchdowns behind Peyton Manning atop the list.

And it shouldn’t come as too big a surprise that Dorsett was the target, as he and Brady have hooked up on 25 consecutive targets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images