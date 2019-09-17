Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Walk-up songs weren’t a thing back when Pedro Martinez played Major League Baseball.

But if they were, fans may not have been familiar with his song of choice.

In a recent interview with WBUR, the Boston Red Sox legend revealed which walk-up song he would have chosen for himself: “El Cantante” (which translates to “The Singer” in English) by Héctor Lavoe. He even sang a bit of the 1978 tune, which was featured in the 2006 film of the same name, for fans to hear.

Check it out:

I really tried to put on a show with my vocals in this interview! 😂 What would your walk-on song be? #singing #yeahhh #mlb #baseball pic.twitter.com/1ske7xploq — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) September 15, 2019

Get this man on American Idol.

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Meyer/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images