Walk-up songs weren’t a thing back when Pedro Martinez played Major League Baseball.
But if they were, fans may not have been familiar with his song of choice.
In a recent interview with WBUR, the Boston Red Sox legend revealed which walk-up song he would have chosen for himself: “El Cantante” (which translates to “The Singer” in English) by Héctor Lavoe. He even sang a bit of the 1978 tune, which was featured in the 2006 film of the same name, for fans to hear.
Check it out:
Get this man on American Idol.
Thumbnail photo via Maddie Meyer/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images