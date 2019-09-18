Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced the winners of the organization’s 2019 minor league awards.

The big league club hasn’t met expectations this season — just one year after winning its fourth World Series title since 2004 — but there were several positive developments in the minors despite the Red Sox entering 2019 with a relatively thin farm system.

Here are the award winners, per the team.

Offensive Player of the Year: Triston Casas, 1B/3B

Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Fitzgerald, INF

Pitcher of the Year: Thad Ward, RHP

Baserunner of the Year: Jarren Duran, OF

Latin Program Position Player of the Year: Darel Belen, OF/1B

Latin Program Pitcher of the Year: Nixson Muñoz, LHP

The team also announced right-hander Trevor Kelley is the 2019 recipient of the Lou Gorman Award, which is given annually to “a Red Sox minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team.”

Kelley, a native of Providence, R.I., was a 36th-round pick in 2015. The 25-year-old spent most of this season with Triple-A Pawtucket, earning a midseason and postseason All-Star nod in the International League, but has made six appearances with Boston as of Wednesday.

The Red Sox’s 2019 minor league award winners were selected by the organization’s baseball operations department and minor league roving instructors.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports