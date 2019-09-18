Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs’ potential pursuit of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has done little to change Skip Bayless’ opinion of the AFC.

Bayless believes the New England Patriots remain the team to beat this season regardless of whether Ramsey lands with Kansas City, because as he stressed on Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1, it’s never wise to bet against Tom Brady.

“There is one man in sports you do not bet against. You can have all the Jalen Ramseys you want, and you don’t bet against Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.,” Bayless said, drawing a skeptical response from his colleague, Shannon Sharpe, who’s earned a reputation as a Patriots hater in recent years. “You do not bet against him.”

@ShannonSharpe: If KC gets Jalen, I’m betting against all 4 of him! Thomas, Edrick….what’s his name? Edward? Patrick, Brady. I’m betting against all 4 of him! 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HxaOkMSUYA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 18, 2019

Ramsey reportedly requested a trade after a sideline confrontation with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone during Jacksonville’s Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Kansas City since has been mentioned as a potential landing spot thanks to some questions surrounding its defense, particularly in the secondary, but Bayless just isn’t convinced the Chiefs can take down the Patriots en route to Super Bowl LIV, with or without Ramsey.

Ramsey, 24, is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and Jacksonville reportedly has a high asking price for the two-time Pro Bowl selection. Understandably so. It sure sounds like he could be traded at some point in the near future, though. Stay tuned.

