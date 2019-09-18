Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hit the injury report Wednesday with a calf injury.

This is the first time this season Brady has been listed on the injury report. Brady’s injury is minor, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported it “isn’t anything to worry about moving forward.”

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

FB James Develin (neck)

OLB Shilique Calhoun (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Caleb Benenoch (calf)

QB Tom Brady (calf)

OT Marcus Cannon (shoulder)

TE Matt LaCosse (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring)

The Patriots play the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images