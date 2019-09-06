Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doubters be damned, Tom Brady is about to kick off his 20th NFL season.

The New England Patriots on Sunday night will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium, marking the start of their 2019 slate. For Brady, it’ll be the official beginning of his 20th NFL season, which certainly is no small feat.

Last month, Brady posted an edited video that had him playing catch with himself, and truthfully it was a little bizarre. But he doubled down on the trippy videos by posting, well, another one to kick off the 2019 season.

Crazy stuff.

Pats vs. Steelers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images