Tom Brady has seemed to master social media since busting onto the scene last year, and his latest hype video further proves just that.

The New England Patriots quarterback, fresh off a 30-14 dismantling of the New York Jets, took to Instagram on Sunday to post his usual postgame video. But this time he had a few special guests. The video starts with the 42-year-old talking about the win, calling out his teammates in the process for a job well done.

The camera then turns to Tom Brady Sr. who says “3-0!” before the younger Brady’s son appears saying, “On to Buffalo!”

It’s pretty awesome. Check it out.

The Patriots now will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills next Sunday in Week 4. It certainly will be a battle, as one team will remain undefeated while other will suffer its first loss of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images