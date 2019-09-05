Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop if you’re reading this, Lane Johnson. It appears fun is being had in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots are in the thick of their preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday night when the two AFC powers collide for a primetime clash. But Tom Brady on Thursday put a brief pause on his prep work to put on his dancing shoes, and the results probably are what you’d expect from the 42-year-old.

You can check out Brady cut a rug in the video above.

The fun will continue for the Patriots in the lead-up to their season opener, as the franchise will unveil its sixth Super Bowl championship banner prior to kickoff.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images