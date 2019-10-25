The Phoenix Suns 2019-20 campaign got off to a good start Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, but it took a turn for the worse just 24 hours later.
Deandre Ayton, the Suns No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, is facing a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Policy, the league announced Thursday night. Ayton tested positive for a diuretic, per the NBA’s statement. He’ll begin the suspension Friday when Phoenix takes on the Denver Nuggets.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Ayton’s follow-up tests showed no traces of other banned substances, leading the NBA Players Association to push for a reduction in the suspension as soon as possible.
Ayton, 21, posted 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Sun’s season-opening win Wednesday. He averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over 71 games during his rookie campaign last season.
