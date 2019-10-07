Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is requiring teams to report more accurate height and weight numbers for the 2019-20 season.

So, naturally, a few guys are coming up a tad short. (Get it?)

The Boston Celtics released the team’s heights and weights ahead of Sunday’s preseason contest against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. And a couple numbers stood out in particular.

Tacko Fall, for instance, currently is listed at 7-foot-5 and 310 lbs. (Multiple sources originally listed him as 7-foot-7.)

Check it out, courtesy of Boston.com:

Good grief. That’s still a big boy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images