BOSTON — Opening night for the Boston Bruins is two days away, and it still isn’t totally clear how David Backes fits in.

If most everyone in the lineup is healthy, Backes very well could find himself relegated to a healthy scratch, something he, for the first time in his career, became familiar with last season — especially in the playoffs. Injuries to Joakim Nordstom (and possibly David Krejci) means Backes likely will dress Thursday against the Dallas Stars, but it gets dicey beyond that.

Asked about that uncertainty during Tuesday’s media day, Backes shared his mindset.

“I’ve tried to stay in the moment and be the best version of myself as I can,” Backes said. “Wherever that places me in the lineup or how many minutes that gets me on a given night to help this team win, I feel like that’ll work itself out. That’s kind of my focus. I’ve got to be (ready) when I get the opportunity.”

It was speculated all summer that the Bruins might try to move Backes and his $6 million salary, but it’s unclear if anything ever got remotely close (and he does have a no-trade clause). He remains in Boston though, has looked good for stretches this preseason and is committed to being a contributor this season. How much usage that gets him remains to be seen, but he sounds ready for just about anything.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports