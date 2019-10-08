Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yet again, the New England Patriots are atop ESPN’s NFL power rankings.

Surprised? Of course you not.

Those familiar with The Mothership’s power rankings now they typically include a feature a different theme and/or anecdote each week. For this week’s edition, ESPN pinpointed a “surprise” fantasy player on each team’s roster.

For the Patriots, beat reporter Mike Reiss chose running back Sony Michel, who racked up 123 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win against the Washington Redskins.

“Sunday’s performance represented a notable change for those patiently waiting for Michel to have some significant production. He finished with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 32 yards. The pass-catching production is a good sign that the coaching staff is trusting Michel more in the passing game. Last year when Michel was on the field, it was almost always a run. Look for Michel’s production to increase going forward, now with some added potential in the passing game.”

Michel and the undefeated Patriots will look to keep the good times rolling Thursday night when they host the New York Giants.

