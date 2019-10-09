Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This isn’t exactly a hot take, but Antonio Brown is really bad at Twitter.

Brown, who mostly has been home in Miami since the New England Patriots released him in September, took to social media Wednesday morning to offer a particularly bizarre tweet. The post prompted a wide variety of responses, none of which were positive.

Here’s the tweet:

Word from my therapist the best WR in the world is home in miami — AB (@AB84) October 9, 2019

That tweet checks a number of “bad tweet” boxes: random, confusing, useless and grammatically challenged.

The replies were pure gold, though.

Think they meant best wr in therapy chief — Ned (@Nedsfeed) October 9, 2019

DeVante Parker? — depressed Spurs fan (@NBABOT11233281) October 9, 2019

I’m just glad you’re seeing one — Collin Justin (@CollinJustin1) October 9, 2019

Uh oh, he tweeting again pic.twitter.com/67VU4FEYPd — Kawhi Anunoby (@CaptMaverick85) October 9, 2019

You still didn’t take your spelling lessons? 👀 — __iTweet__ (@__iTweet__) October 9, 2019

Julio Jones isn’t in miami rn lmao — T ✭ (@BowlBol) October 9, 2019

You need a better therapist — Hugh G. Rection (@SportsTalkHugh_) October 9, 2019

You get expelled from school yet? — Josh (@Miniaturebadass) October 9, 2019

You're not Preston Williams — Miami Dolfan (@305dolfan) October 9, 2019

You need to fire your therapist. — Pittsburgh Trump (@TrumpPirates) October 9, 2019

We’d advise Brown to think before he tweets moving forward, but that would be a total waste of time.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images