This isn’t exactly a hot take, but Antonio Brown is really bad at Twitter.
Brown, who mostly has been home in Miami since the New England Patriots released him in September, took to social media Wednesday morning to offer a particularly bizarre tweet. The post prompted a wide variety of responses, none of which were positive.
Here’s the tweet:
That tweet checks a number of “bad tweet” boxes: random, confusing, useless and grammatically challenged.
The replies were pure gold, though.
We’d advise Brown to think before he tweets moving forward, but that would be a total waste of time.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images