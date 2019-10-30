If you’re into college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.
It all starts Friday afternoon with an Ivy League women’s hockey game between Brown and Harvard, followed up by a combo of premiere Hockey East games. First up is a men’s Hockey East battle between No. 15 Boston College and New Hampshire. At the same time, No. 10 Northeastern will host No. 3 UMass in yet another elite college hockey matchup.
Next up is a loaded Saturday, headlined by two women’s Hockey East games, with No. 9 Boston University playing No. 4 Northeastern. Then fans can watch Providence go head-to-head with No. 7 Boston College. Later that night, an intriguing men’s Hockey East matchup will take place as No. 3 UMass hosts No. 10 Northeastern in a rematch from Friday night.
All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.
(We previewed all of this weekend’s college hockey action during the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”)
Lastly, Sunday features a doubleheader of ACC college volleyball matchups. Duke will travel to No. 2 Pittsburgh at noon on while Virginia will host Wake Forest a few hours later
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.
Friday, Nov. 1
3:30 p.m. — Ivy League women’s hockey: Brown at Harvard (NESN)
7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 15 Boston College at New Hampshire (NESN)
7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 3 UMass at No. 10 Northeastern (NESNplus)
Saturday, Nov. 2
3:30 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: No. 9 Boston University at No. 4 Northeastern (NESN)
4 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Providence at No. 7 Boston College (NESNplus)
8 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 10 Northeastern at No. 3 UMass (NESNplus)
Sunday, Nov. 3
12 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Duke at No. 2 Pittsburgh (NESN)
2:30 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Wake Forest at Virginia (NESN)
Thumbnail photo via NESN