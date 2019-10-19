Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Those who watched Paul Rudd’s new Netflix comedy were in for quite a surprise.

The show, “Living With Yourself,” recently was released, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes an appearance, and a pretty interesting appearance at that.

In the scene, Rudd’s character rolls up to a massage parlor, and after originally being skeptical of going in, he sees none other than Brady walk out.

Brady looks at a shocked Rudd sitting in his car and says, “First time?”

Rudd responds: “Uh-huh, you?”

“Sixth,” Brady said as he gets into the back of a car, in what appears to be a clear reference of the number of Super Bowl rings Brady has.

You can watch the scene here.

This obviously is notable because of Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s ongoing legal issues after he was charged in February with two counts of allegedly soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida.

Here’s some context to how the scene came about, via Refinery29.

Luckily, (show creator Timothy) Greenberg, could and once he had written Brady into the script, executive producer Jeff Stern reached out to the football star’s agent and his publicist. Brady was interested, but it was football season. “So, we were waiting and waiting and waiting for the Patriots to finish their run and then, sure enough, they won again,” Greenberg, a “long-suffering” Jets fans, says of the Patriots 2019 Super Bowl win.

During this waiting period, news also broke that had them convinced they were going to lose Brady. In 2018, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting a sex worker at a day spa in a strip mall “that looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo,” Greenberg admits. “So we’re like, ‘Alright, this is clearly not going to happen now.”

In the end, it did. After the Patriots won, Greenberg, Rudd, and the crew headed up to Boston to shoot the cameo in a parking lot.

The story also notes that Greenberg originally wrote the script four years ago, though the filming didn’t take place until this year.

You can be the judge of how much or little of a dig at Kraft this is, but it is a stunner nevertheless that Brady would agree to do this.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images