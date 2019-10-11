According to Kevin Durant, the New York Knicks are not a “cool” team.
Marcus Morris, however, disagrees.
The former Boston Celtic signed with the Knicks in free agency this summer after reneging on a deal with the San Antonio Spurs. So, obviously, the team is special to him.
And in case you weren’t already aware of that, Morris made it perfectly clear Thursday on Twitter.
“Never was a fan of doing what was cool! I love being a Knick!!! Feeling right at home,” he tweeted.
Whatever you say, man.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images