Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to Kevin Durant, the New York Knicks are not a “cool” team.

Marcus Morris, however, disagrees.

The former Boston Celtic signed with the Knicks in free agency this summer after reneging on a deal with the San Antonio Spurs. So, obviously, the team is special to him.

And in case you weren’t already aware of that, Morris made it perfectly clear Thursday on Twitter.

“Never was a fan of doing what was cool! I love being a Knick!!! Feeling right at home,” he tweeted.

Never was a fan of doing what was cool! I love being a Knick!!! Feeling right at home — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) October 10, 2019

Whatever you say, man.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images