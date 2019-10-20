Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns reportedly really want Trent Williams.

And the Washington Redskins really, really don’t want to trade the absent left tackle. Williams, as you may know, continues to hold out from Washington, but Washington refuses to cash in on the seven-time Pro Bowler’s value despite consistent effort from Cleveland.

Cleveland has reached out about Williams weekly to no avail, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

“Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Dorsey has been reaching out to Washington every week, all season long, in an attempt to land Williams. But Washington isn’t interested. According to the report, Washington has indicated that Williams could be traded during the offseason, but he’s not going anywhere this season.”

Last week, it was reported that Williams would be on the Browns’ “quite soon,” while officials from the Redskins reportedly “emphatically denied” that rumor.

It seems for now, Williams will remain in Washington, no matter how many times Cleveland picks up the phone.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images