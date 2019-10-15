Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry just took a significant step toward making his New England Patriots debut.

Harry, whom the Patriots selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve ahead of New England’s regular-season opener. And the rookie wide receiver sure sounds excited about what lies ahead.

Here’s what Harry posted to social media shortly after Tuesday’s practice:

Harry isn’t eligible to return to game action until the Patriots’ Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 3, per NFL rules, but it’s certainly encouraging to see the 21-year-old back on the practice field. The first-round pick hadn’t practiced since early August, having suffered an ankle injury during training camp that ultimately wound up in New England placing him on IR.

It’s nearly impossible to project how much of an impact Harry will make upon joining the Patriots’ offense this season, assuming he’s activated within the next 21 days, but the Arizona State product popped at times during the preseason and training camp. He would add an interesting dynamic to a receiver group that currently consists of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

Of course, returning to the field might be the easy part. Harry now must gain Tom Brady’s trust, which isn’t an easy task for a young receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images