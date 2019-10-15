Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cody Kessler’s New England Patriots tenure officially came to an end Tuesday.

Needing one additional roster spot to sign tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson, the Patriots released Kessler, who had been the third man on their quarterback depth chart behind starter Tom Brady and rookie backup Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots entered Tuesday with one open spot on their 53-man roster after placing fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve Monday.

Kessler never dressed for a game with New England, sitting out as a healthy scratch in three consecutive weeks. Before signing with the Patriots last month, the 26-year-old spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots also designated wide receiver N’Keal Harry to return from injured reserve and made several changes to their practice squad, signing receiver Devin Ross and offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier and releasing tight end Jason Vander Laan and kicker Younghoe Koo.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images