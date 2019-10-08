Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Say what you will about the competition they have faced (looking at you, Nick Wright), but the New England Patriots’ defense has had as good a start as any in NFL history.

At the very least, it’s been the benchmark defense in the league this season.

The Patriots have not allowed a passing touchdown through five games, and lead the league in many statistical categories. They face a quick turnaround this week as they get set to face the New York Giants on Thursday night in primetime, but Big Blue also has had its share of struggles on offense.

For more on the Patriots’ defense, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.