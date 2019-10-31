Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you could talk to your younger self, what advice would you give them?

That’s the question recently posed to some members of the Patriots, and they certainly had some quality answers.

Here’s a taste of what some of the players said:

DT Lawrence Guy: “Don’t get a neck tattoo. No (laughs). Just keep fighting for what you believe in, doesn’t matter how hard it might get or how many obstacles you might face. You’ll achieve so much other than that.”

LS Joe Cardona: “Work hard at what you do. You know, there’s going to be things that aren’t always fun in the time you’re doing them, the things that have gotten me the farthest have been experiences where I’ve, you know, poured my heart and soul and all my hard work into it.”

DT Danny Shelton: “Patience is a big part of just success in life. It’s something you don’t really think about, but for me, patience has really helped me out in growing and maturing.”

LB Elandon Roberts: “Everyday, you might have people (who) don’t believe in you. But as long as you believe in yourself, as long as you believe in the process and as long as you’re out there every Sunday giving it everything you’ve got, just keep on that course and don’t change nothing.”

How inspirational.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images