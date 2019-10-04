Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Every New England Patriots player was present and accounted for at the final practice of Week 5.

Included in that group was one new arrival: kicker Younghoe Koo, who officially signed to the practice squad Friday. To make room in the 10-man reserve unit, the Patriots cut wide receiver Kelvin McKnight, whom they’d signed earlier in the week.

Say hello to the Patriots’ new kickers: Mike Nugent (No. 2) and Younghoe Koo (No. 8). pic.twitter.com/ovhAYTUxqf — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 4, 2019

Tight end Ben Watson practiced for the second straight day after missing at least the start of Wednesday’s session. In order for Watson to make his season debut Sunday against the Washington Redskins, the Patriots must add him to their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Watson’s roster exemption does not expire until Monday, so the Patriots could choose to keep him out until next week, delaying the corresponding roster move.

Practice squad safety Obi Melifonwu worked on a separate field with injured wide receiver N’Keal Harry during the brief portion of practice that was open to the media.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images