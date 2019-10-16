Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots continue to be ball hawks.

New England leads the NFL in interceptions through six weeks with 14. Three of those came in the Patriots’ “Thursday Night Football” win over the New York Giants, as John Simon, Duron Harmon and Stephon Gilmore all picked off rookie quarterback Daniel Jones at Gillette Stadium.

Gilmore celebrated his second interception of the season via an Instagram photo featuring Simon, who served as the inspiration behind the All-Pro cornerback’s punny caption.

Gilmore, Simon and Co. will try to keep up their torrid pace Monday night when the Patriots wrap up their regular-season set with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images