FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots assistant coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo seemingly are in a constant state of chaotic but semi-synchronized movement during the course of New England’s defensive series.

Belichick and Mayo, standing next to one another in headsets, have play sheets in hand and are seemingly relaying calls to the defense, though it’s unclear who exactly is calling those plays on the sideline. Earlier this month, CBS’ Trent Green mentioned in a broadcast that it’s head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick also is on a headset, but he typically only has a pad and pencil in hand. Mayo, who coaches inside linebackers, was handling some of those duties during the preseason. Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, clearly is also involved as secondary and safeties coach.

Mayo and the younger Belichick have to be in sync during games.

“Steve and I, our relationship goes a long way back,” Mayo said Monday. “When I was hurt, we would spend hours watching film together, breaking down film, talking X’s and O’s. Steve loves the history of the game, as well, so he would always drop nuggets. He grew up around it. We have a very strong relationship, and we kind of play off each other. It’s been great.”

Steve Belichick concurs.

“I think we’ve got a great working relationship,” Belichick said. “Me and everybody else on the defensive staff. We spend a lot of hours working together, going through gameplans, going through a bunch of different stuff. So, yeah, we get on the same page throughout the week and then hope it pays off on Sundays.”

Mayo, 33, mentioned the Patriots have a young defensive coaching staff. Defensive line coach Bret Bielema, 49, is the elder statesman of the group. Steve Belichick is 32 years old, outside linebackers coach Demarcus Covington is 30 and cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino is just 26. Bob Fraser, 56, and Brian Belichick, 27, are coaching assistants.

“We’re all definitely learning each and every game,” Mayo said. “We’re a lot better now than we were Week 1, and hopefully, that trend continues going forward.”

The Patriots have the best defense in the NFL this year, so it’s scary to think how they’ll look as those inexperienced coaches learn more and more as the season progresses.

