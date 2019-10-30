Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Carlo decided to get in on the scoring fun Tuesday night.

David Pastrnak and David Krejci potted goals in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden before Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner opened up the game in second. But Carlo added the third goal of the period for the B’s to blow the game open.

The defenseman wristed a shot by Sharks goalie Martin Jones, who didn’t even see the puck coming to make it 5-1 Bruins.

Check it out:

The tally marked the second of the season for Carlo and the 11th (!) Boston player to notch a point through two periods.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images