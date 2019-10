Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Thornton is playing in what could be his final game at TD Garden on Tuesday night, so former NESN’s own Andrew Raycroft, Thornton’s former teammate, sat down with the 40-year-old forward to discuss a number of topics.

Raycroft and Thornton discussed his time in Boston, getting traded to the San Jose Sharks and how much the game has changed over the course of his 22-year career.

To see the full video, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images