Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Plenty of people want to dress like Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder’s jersey was the seventh-most popular among all Major League Baseball players during the 2019 regular season, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced last Friday, citing sales from MLBshop.com.

Betts was the only Red Sox player whose jersey cracked the top 20 on MLB’s “most popular” list this season.

MLB and the @MLB_PLAYERS today announced the most popular player jerseys of the season…

– The 9 most popular players are between the ages of 21-29

– @TheJudge44 goes 3-3; tops the list for 3rd straight season

– #HRDerby Champion @Pete_Alonso20 debuts on list at No. 14 pic.twitter.com/wcvsrNxVQg — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 27, 2019

Betts, the reigning American League MVP, had the third-most popular jersey when the season started in March, so he slipped four spots over the last six-plus months.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge topped the “most popular” list for the third consecutive season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images