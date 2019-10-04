Plenty of people want to dress like Mookie Betts.
The Boston Red Sox right fielder’s jersey was the seventh-most popular among all Major League Baseball players during the 2019 regular season, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced last Friday, citing sales from MLBshop.com.
Betts was the only Red Sox player whose jersey cracked the top 20 on MLB’s “most popular” list this season.
Betts, the reigning American League MVP, had the third-most popular jersey when the season started in March, so he slipped four spots over the last six-plus months.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge topped the “most popular” list for the third consecutive season.
