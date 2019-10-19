Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the 2019-20 NBA season about to begin, it’s still a little surprising that Al Horford is with the Philadelphia 76ers.

But for Jaylen Brown, it actually wasn’t a shock at all.

The Boston Celtics forward spoke Saturday and was asked if he was surprised about Horford’s move to Philly.

“No, I wouldn’t say I was.” Brown said, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

The 22-year-old later noted that he holds no ill feelings towards Horford and always will wish him well. Brown would come back to the media circle after he left to clarify that nothing in the NBA surprises him anymore, alluding to the financial nature of the league. He made clear he wasn’t taking a shot at last year’s Celtics.

Brown is in the final year of his rookie deal before hitting restricted free agency next offseason.

